Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh suspends Naib tehsildar for corruption

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

On the directions of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Punjab government on Tuesday suspended controversial Tehsildar of Khamano, Harphool Singh, two days after a purported video showing him claiming to be a part of the corrupt system went viral.

According to a government statement, the Revenue Department has also ordered a vigilance inquiry against Harphool. The video, which had gone viral recently on the social media, reportedly showed the Tehsildar openly declaring himself to be part of a corrupt system and claiming to have paid money to a legislator for securing a plum posting for a newly recruited PCS officer. The said officer is currently posted as Naib Tehsildar.

The Revenue Department initiated action against Harphool after the Chief Minister spoke to Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria. Amarinder made it clear that he would not tolerate corruption under any circumstances and asked for a thorough vigilance probe into the matter. He has also sought the report of the probe at the earliest, said the statement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App