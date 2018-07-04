Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders mandatory dope test of govt employees

The chief minister directed the Chief Secretary to work out modalities and have the necessary notification issued.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 4, 2018 7:11:53 pm
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo)
Days after the Punjab Cabinet recommended death penalty for drug traffickers to the Centre, state Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a mandatory dope test of all government employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service, ANI reported. The chief minister directed the Chief Secretary to work out modalities and have the necessary notification issued.

At a five-hour Cabinet meeting, called amid protests in the state over the increasing number of reported deaths due to drugs, it was on Monday decided that Singh would write to the Department of Home, Government of India, to make a case for getting capital punishment included in the NDPS Act.

“My govt has decided to recommend the death penalty for drug peddling/smuggling. The recommendation is being forwarded to the Union government. Since drug peddling is destroying entire generations, it deserves exemplary punishment. I stand by my commitment for a drug-free Punjab,” Singh had tweeted after the meeting.

