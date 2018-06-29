Punjab CM Amarinder Singh mourns Surinder Singla’s death

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (Files) Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (Files)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday mourned the death of former finance minister Surinder Singla, describing it as a big loss for the Congress party. As a mark of respect to the departed soul, the chief minister declared a holiday on Friday for all government offices. Singla, 78, passed away in the early hours of Thursday at AIIMS in Delhi, where he was rushed after complaining of breathlessness.

In a statement issued in Chandigarh on Thursday, the chief minister said he would miss Singla, who made outstanding contribution to the stabilisation of the state’s economy as finance minister in his previous stint as chief minister. He also recalled Singla’s development works for his constituency Bathinda, and added that the able administrator and economist had left a void in the Congress and in hearts of the people he served.

The chief minister extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family of Singla. The cremation will be held tomorrow at 11.00 am at Lodhi Road Crematorium in New Delhi. Singla is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. On behalf of the Punjab government, Rakhee Gupta, the Resident Commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi, laid a wreath on the body of Singla.

