Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh defends decision on dope test; says it is in Army too

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Defending his government’s decision to conduct dope tests for government employees and police personnel, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said such tests are a common practice in the Army as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to media after the passing out parade at the Police Recruit Training Centre in Hoshiarpur, Amarinder pointed out that how the unavailability of regular drugs, which have been put in a higher price range, is leading the addicts towards the use of concoctions leading to their death, news agency PTI reported him as saying.

Read: Amarinder Singh removes curbs on sale of syringes in Punjab

“The pressure mounted on the drug smugglers and mafia had choked the supply lines, forcing addicts to go for concoctions, which were resulting in instantaneous deaths,” PTI reported him as saying.

The increase in tip-offs received by police and the large number of youth coming to drug treatment and rehabilitation centres showed that the people were also worried about the deaths being caused by the use of concoctions by the youth and were actively joining the government’s campaign against drugs, he added.

Amarinder reiterated that as far as dope test for politicians/elected representatives was concerned, he would leave the decision to their conscience.

Replying to a question on the proposed death penalty for drug peddlers and smugglers, Amarinder said the proposal was also aimed at the elimination of the drug menace. The Punjab Cabinet had recently recommended to the Centre to allow death penalty for drug peddlers and smugglers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd