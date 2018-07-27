Punjab CM Amarinder Singh acquitted in Amritsar land scam case

CM Punjab Captain Amrinder singh coming-out from court after acquitted in AIT Scam case (all the other accused acquitted in AIT scam case), at court complex in SAS Nagar on Friday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) CM Punjab Captain Amrinder singh coming-out from court after acquitted in AIT Scam case (all the other accused acquitted in AIT scam case), at court complex in SAS Nagar on Friday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A Vigilance Bureau court in Mohali acquitted Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in 10-year-old Amritsar Improvement Trust case. The court also acquitted 14 other accused who were named in the case along with the CM.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaswinder Singh accepted the cancellation report of the Vigilance Bureau in which the agency recommended cancellation of the case. ” I accept the cancellation report,” the judge remarked.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App