Punjab CM Amarinder Singh acquitted in Amritsar land scam case

By: Express News Service | Mohali | Updated: July 27, 2018 12:12:44 pm
A Vigilance Bureau court in Mohali acquitted Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in 10-year-old Amritsar Improvement Trust case. The court also acquitted 14 other accused who were named in the case along with the CM.
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaswinder Singh accepted the cancellation report of the Vigilance Bureau in which the agency recommended cancellation of the case. ” I accept the cancellation report,” the judge remarked.
