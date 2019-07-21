Punjab CM Amarinder Singh accepts Sidhu’s resignation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday accepted Navjot Singh Sidhu’s “one-line” resignation from cabinet, bringing to closure month-long stalemate between him and the cricketer-turned-politician.

Amarinder forwarded the letter to Governor V P Singh Badnore who conveyed his acceptance. Sidhu, the Amritsar East MLA, remained a cabinet member for just over two years and four months.

For the time being, the power and energy portfolio, allotted to Sidhu in a cabinet rejig on June 6, will remain with the CM. In the absence of Sidhu, Amarinder had been monitoring the functioning of the power department in the wake of ongoing crucial paddy sowing season and rising power demand during hot and humid weather conditions.

Immediately after his resignation was accepted, Sidhu vacated his official bungalow. A cabinet minister is allowed two months time to vacate the official accommodation.

Sidhu, who has been missing from the political scene for over a month, remained incommunicado. He has not been responding to any calls from colleagues and media. He was not available for comment even after his resignation was accepted. His future plans are not yet known.

Citing non-performance, Amarinder had divested 55-year-old leader of the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments in the cabinet rejig. Sidhu was allotted the power and new and renewable energy portfolio.