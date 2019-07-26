Punjab: Clean chit to sacrilege accused in CBI closure report

In its closure report submitted to the special court in Mohali, the CBI has said scientific and circumstantial evidence did not establish involvement of any of the accused in the desecration of Shri Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari village in October 2015.

Advertising

The report, accessed by The Indian Express, stated that the psychological assessment test of 18 persons, including late Mahinder Pal Bittu, Shakti Singh and Sukhjinder Singh, did not establish the role of the suspects in the crime. The report added that the polygraphic test of the complainant Gora Singh, the granthi (priest) at the gurudwara in Bargari, his wife Swarnjit Kaur and three other persons, namely, Gurmukh Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Amandeep Singh, also did not throw up any light on the sacrilege incident.

The report stated that handwritten posters with derogatory remarks about Sikh gurus and a warning that if the release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s movie MSG-2 was obstructed, torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib could be scattered in Bargari village, was found pasted in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages on September 24 and 25, respectively. The CBI stated that the handwriting of suspects Mahinder, Shakti and Sukhjinder did not match the writing on the posters.

Dismissing any link between the movie and the sacrilege at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, the report pointed out that Mahinder and Sukhjinder were busy with the screening of the movie from September 25 to October 14, 2015 and torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found at Bargari village on October 12.

Advertising

The Punjab Police had named Mahinder as the main accused in the theft of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara on June 1, 2015; pasting of derogatory posters, and sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib by scattering its torn pages in Bargari village on the intervening night of October 11/12, 2015. The state police also stated that during Mahinder had revealed names of his accomplices — Sukhjinder Singh, Shakti Singh, Ranjit Singh, Baljeet Singh, Nishan Singh, Randeep Singh, Narender Sharma, Pradeep Singh and Sandeep Kumar.

Completely repudiating the Punjab Police findings, the CBI closure report stated that Layered Voice Analysis Test of Bittu, Shakti Singh and Sukhjinder Singh established that there was no deception in their voice when they denied their involvement in the sacrilege incidents.The CBI report also stated that no torn pages were found in their possession.

DIG Ranbir Singh Khatra, who headed the SIT which had said Bittu and other accused had confessed to their involvement in the sacrilege incidents, said, “We will go through the report. The accused were arrested in connection with case relating to rioting and arson incidents in Moga in 2011.” He added that during interrogation, they revealed their involvement in sacrilege cases in 2015.