Punjab: Chowkidar union complains to EC against political parties

Alleging that people have started calling them chor (thieves), a chowkidar union from Punjab has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against political parties for using and defaming the name of their profession ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Jaswinder Singh Jhande, president of Revenue Chowkidar Society, a union which held a meeting at Ludhiana Monday, said that it has become difficult for them to work as people have started mocking them calling ‘chor’ and hence they have approached EC to stop political parties from using name of their profession.

Advertising

He said that they have written against both BJP and Congress for ‘mudslinging’

“It is not acceptable to us if some politician uses ‘chowkidar’ ahead of his/her name, not even PM Narendra Modi. Not everyone can be a chowkidar. Ask us who work entire night for just Rs 1,250 a month to guard villages in Punjab. Similarly, Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi cannot call us chor. They cannot say ‘chowkidar chor hai’ because it is degrading to our profession. We are not chor, we are imaandaar (honest) who work hard to run our homes. We have moved a complaint against both Congress, BJP and other political parties who are using our name. Because of their political rivalries and motives, we are being used and defamed,” he said.

He added that several complaints were received from chowkidars in villages following which it was decided to file a complaint. “Aping politicians, people have started calling us chor. Many complaints have been received from villages where people are mocking chowkidars saying they are chor,” he said, adding that complaints had been sent to EC offices in Delhi and Chandigarh.