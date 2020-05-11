Punjab chief secy asked to skip Cabinet meet after row over liquor licence fee

Resentment prevailed in the Punjab Cabinet, a day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh carried out a major rejig in his Council of Ministers. (File photo) Resentment prevailed in the Punjab Cabinet, a day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh carried out a major rejig in his Council of Ministers. (File photo)

After last weekend’s clash between Punjab Cabinet Ministers and Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh over granting relief to liquor contractors, the state government has asked the latter to stay away from Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

The CS, who is also the Cabinet secretary, conducts the meeting. But the government has appointed Home Secretary Satish Chandra to be the Cabinet secretary for today, sources told The Indian Express.

The Cabinet meeting to decide on whether to reduce the liquor licence fee has started at 1 pm, with all the ministers reaching Punjab Bhawan and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh joining them from his residence via video conference.

The ministers opposed the CS over extending relief to the liquor contractors who have been refusing to open the vends unless they get exempted from paying higher fees.

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has staged a walk out of the pre-Cabinet meeting on Saturday and other ministers had followed suit. The ministers had then told the CM that they would not attend the meeting if the CS was present.

