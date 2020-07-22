Punjab chief principal secy returns vehicles, relieves staff; fuels talk on his resignation

Suresh Kumar Suresh Kumar

SURESH KUMAR, chief principal secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, returned his official vehicles to the government and directed his office to relieve staff associated with him on Tuesday, fueling speculation that he had put in his papers.

Mystery surrounded the development as Kumar was learnt to have attended a meeting with the CM at the latter’s residence on Monday, with Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan present. Kumar however, remained incommunicado, not answering calls or SMSs.

Sources in the government said he had conveyed to the CM that he was not willing to continue in office and had submitted his resignation in September last year. They added that a day after Monday’s meeting, he returned his official Innova vehicle and a Gypsy given to his security guards.

However, Raveen Thukral, media adviser to Amarinder, said, “The CM had not received any resignation.”

Kumar has a personal assistant, a personal secretary, senior assistant, IT assistant, computer operator and four peons. He has a driver also who was sent back to the CMO, to be sent back to the General Administration Department for posting.

Sources said Kumar was upset as proceedings in the case challenging his reappointment a year after his retirement were not making any headway. The last date of hearing was February 24 and it is listed for hearing on September 14 now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.