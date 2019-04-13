Punjab cash recovery: SIT report indicts cops for embezzlement

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police, probing into the allegations of a Church priest, who had accused the local police of showing Rs 9.66 crore instead of a total seizure of Rs 16.65 crore from his residence, Friday submitted its report recommending an FIR against three people, including two policemen and a private person.

The SIT report has also negated the claim of the Khanna police that Father Anthony Madassery and five others were picked up from a checkpoint.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta had marked the inquiry to IG (Crime) Praveen Sinha a day after Father Anthony of the Jalandhar Diocese accused the local police of embezzling Rs 6.65 crore seized from his residence. The Khanna police on March 29 had claimed to have seized Rs 9.66 crore of “hawala” money from six persons, including Father Anthony.