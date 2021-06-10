Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh bats for teaching foreign languages in state-run schools

Amarinder also directed School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla to explore the possibility of developing playgrounds in schools. (File Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday asked the state education department to consider teaching foreign languages as an optional subject in government schools to help improve the chances of students’ employability. He asked officials to work out modalities to enable students to learn languages like Chinese, Arabic and French.

During an interaction with teachers, CM said, “Though Punjabi is our mother tongue and English is already being taught in schools, the additional knowledge of foreign languages would help our students to excel in their career.”

He shared that while travelling in Kapurthala district, he noticed a signboard in a rural area showing way to a teaching facility for the Italian language.“This incident reveals that our people, especially the youth, are keen to learn foreign languages to settle abroad and such an initiative of the school education department would help them realise their aspirations.”

Underlining the need to motivate students to take up sports as a character-building exercise, Amarinder also directed School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla to explore the possibility of developing playgrounds in schools.

He also congratulated teachers and the staff of the school education department for making Punjab the number one state in the country in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 released by the Government of India. It is a matter of pride that Punjab has achieved this rare feat, which is the outcome of teachers’ collective efforts, their hard work, dedication and sincerity, he said while lauding initiatives such as online teacher transfer policy, smart school policy, pre-primary education, digital education and a special cadre of teachers working in border areas.

These measures have led to a remarkable improvement in the quality of education in Punjab, he said, adding, it is also reflected from the fact that nearly 5.6 lakh students have shifted from private to government schools with a 29 per cent increase in enrolment during the last four years.

School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla assured that the department would closely work with the digital platforms offering the facility of online courses in foreign languages to enable students to learn foreign languages of their choice.