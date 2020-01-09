Amarinder Singh on anti-CAA protests: Can’t BJP leaders hear the voice of protesters?

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

A day after former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan asserted that the Centre will implement the new citizenship law at any cost, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday said the BJP will have to pay a “heavy price for such stubbornness”.

“An elected government which refuses to heed the voice of its people or respond to their anger is bound to lose their confidence and collapse. The BJP’s stance on the issue smacks of a dangerously fascist approach that would lead to their eventual downfall,” Amarinder said on his government’s stance on the contentious law, the CM said they can’t be forced to implement the “brazenly divisive Act” in Punjab.

“You cannot force us to do so,” Amarinder said while reiterating that neither he nor the Congress was against the granting of citizenship to persecuted minorities, such as Sikhs in Pakistan, but they were completely opposed to the discrimination in the CAA against Muslims.

Lashing out at the former Madhya Pradesh CM, Amarinder said that Chouhan, like other BJP leaders, had no inkling of the implications or consequences of the CAA. He also rejected Chouhan’s claim that the protests against the legislation were the brainchild of the Congress and added that they were the “result of a spontaneous outrage among Indians cutting across religious and party lines”.

“Does Chouhan really believe that lakhs of people, including students, who had come out on the streets to brave bullets and lathis, were Congress supporters. Can’t he or the other BJP leaders hear the voice of these protesters, a majority of whom have no personal stake in the matter,” Amarinder asked.

The CM said the people of India could see what Chouhan had failed to see – that the CAA was an out and out unconstitutional enactment, which was “aimed at destroying the secular ethos on which India’s Constitution and ideology was based”.

It was obvious, he said, that the CAA had become an ego issue for the ruling BJP and its leadership.

Chouhan Tuesday had charged Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with “spreading lies and misinformation” about the CAA in the country. He had wondered why some chief ministers, particularly Amarinder Singh, who were bound by an oath to implement all laws of the country in their states, were opposing this law.

