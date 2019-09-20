Punjab cabinet meets at Dera Baba Nanak, inspects work on Kartarpur project

Continuing with its plan to hold meetings at historical places associated with Guru Nanak Dev, the Punjab Cabinet Thursday met at Dera Baba Nanak, near the Indo-Pak border and also took stock of the ongoing construction work on the Kartarpur corridor as well as the integrated check-post (ICP) and the upcoming passenger terminal on it.

Advertising

The meeting comes ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith.

Amarinder, who took the opportunity for a ‘darshan’ of the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, located across the border, with the help of binoculars, also sanctioned Rs 75.23 crore for the widening and strengthening of major roads leading to the town. He also approved Rs 3.70 crore for the construction of a heritage and food street for the mega event.

Accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, the CM inspected the ongoing construction work on the Kartarpur Corridor, including the ICP, which would have a capacity of 5000 to 10,000 and would be fully equipped with ultra-modern facilities.

Advertising

Chairing the third meeting of the Dera Baba Nanak Development Authority (DBNDA), constituted to ensure a holistic development of the town, the CM directed officials to ensure timely completion of various projects.

The CM said that he had written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking declaration of the Sultanpur Lodhi-Beas-Batala-Dera Baba Nanak road (which is to be named as Sri Guru Nanak Devji Marg) as a national highway.

Reviewing various power related projects initiated in the city, the CM directed the chairman of PowerCom to ensure underground laying of wires at the passage leading to Kartarpur Corridor.

Amarinder also asked the health minister to finalise and put in place an elaborate health care plan, encompassing all emergency elements, for millions of devotees expected to visit the city during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

He also directed the DGP to expedite the process of setting up a DSP-rank office and police station at Dera Baba Nanak. Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar apprised the CM of the detailed security plan for the main event. He informed that fool-proof arrangements would be ensured without any inconvenience to the devotees.

In another directive, the Chief Minister asked the principal secretary (civil aviation) to take up the issue of special chartered flights from London and other European countries to Amritsar for the devotees settled abroad. He also asked the officials to take up with the Railways the issue of increasing frequency of special trains to the city.

The CM also reviewed the work regard to basic amenities, logistics and infrastructure in adjoining 12 villages, asking officials to ensure their timely competition.