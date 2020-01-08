Punjab: CAA will be implemented without any change, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan (File) CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan (File)

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented without any change, BJP’s national vice-president and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

“People who failed to face us in elections.. are trying to spread confusion and hence are creating tension in the country. However, we are here to clarify all doubts and people are understanding the Act now. CAA mein koi change nahi hoga.. yeh to lagu ho kar rahega (there will be no change in CAA, it will be implemented at any cost),” Chouhan asserted.

He added: “They (the opposition) are doing nothing but using CAA as a tool and are trying to spread confusion in the whole country due to which violence happened in many parts of the country. Now, people are getting a clearer picture and hence they are supporting it in large numbers.”

Chouhan was in Ludhiana as part of BJP’s outreach programme on CAA and also to discuss the election of the new state BJP chief. Questioning Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, who has refused to implement CAA, he said,” Will the Punjab CM send all those Hindus and Sikhs back to Pakistan who are living here…He needs to answer these questions as every elected representative has to respect the Constitution. Will he not implement an Act passed by Parliament. Punjab CM needs to come clear on this.”

About the reported demolition of Sikh houses in MP, he attacked Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and said: “Under the influence of sand and transport mafia in a section of MP, many Sikh families have been made homeless and their houses, land have been snatched while Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is sleeping and is not coming out in support of these Sikh families.”

About the JNU violence, Chouhan added: “I strongly condemn this violence and culprits should be punished. Universities should not become centres of violence. This episode need to be investigated. Our Home Minister has already marked inquiry in this matter.”

He said that CAA was meant to reduce the sufferings of minorities who were being persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afganistan, adding that SAD too was on the same page with BJP on the issue. “SAD is over oldest ally, we have no confusion over CAA,” he said.

Chauhan was also accompanied by BJP leader Sunil Ojha. About the election of new BJP president in the state, Chouhan said,”We did talk about the new working body of Punjab’s BJP unit and also the president. Anyone can become the president. We had discussion on this and will take decision soon.”

