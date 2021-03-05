scorecardresearch
Friday, March 05, 2021
Punjab budget session: SAD MLAs suspended amid ruckus in House

Marshals entered the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to physically removed the Opposition MLAs following their suspension. However, they squatted in the Well for a while and continued to shout slogans against CM Amarinder Singh.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: March 5, 2021 1:52:25 pm
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh speaks in Vidhan Sabha on Friday (Twitter/@capt_amarinder)

The Punjab Assembly Speaker on Friday suspended all Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs from the House for the rest of the Budget session after they repeatedly interrupted Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s speech on the Governor’s address.

As they were later escorted out, the MLAs continued to shout slogans.

More details awaited.

