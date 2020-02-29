Punjab Budget: No fee till Class XII for all, 8 per cent funds set aside for education

The Finance Minister claimed that more than 5,500 primary, middle and high schools had been transformed into smart schools with the help of corporate social responsibility, NGOs, NRIs, charitable institutions and individual contributions The Finance Minister claimed that more than 5,500 primary, middle and high schools had been transformed into smart schools with the help of corporate social responsibility, NGOs, NRIs, charitable institutions and individual contributions

For the promotion of school and higher education, Rs 12,488 crore — which is eight per cent of total budget outlay for the year 2020-21 — has been set aside in the Punjab Budget presented by Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Friday. “It is 23 per cent higher than the budgetary allocations for this sector in the year 2016-17,” Manpreet said in his speech.

Manpreet announced to grant free education in government schools to all students up to class XII. Currently, free education is provided to all students up to class VIII and for girls up to class XII. Also,free transportation facility for primary school students will also be provided and for this Rs 10 crore has been allocated, he said.

The Finance Minister said, “The state has released grants-in-aid amounting to Rs 596.53 crore to different universities and colleges in the state like GNDU, Punjabi University, Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjab Agricultural University, private aided colleges, government arts colleges, government professional colleges, sanskrit mahavidyala etc. during the year 2019-20. I continue to honour the promise of increased annual allocation to the universities by 6 per cent.”

He said under the second phase of Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan, which aimed at fulfilling the three cardinals of higher education namely quality, equity and access, an amount of Rs 174 crore has been approved for rejuvenating higher education in the state of Punjab. Out of this outlay, the Finance Minister said, “Rs 150 crore had been sanctioned for boosting research activities in the two state universities”.

The Finance Minister claimed that more than 5,500 primary, middle and high schools had been transformed into smart schools with the help of corporate social responsibility, NGOs, NRIs, charitable institutions and individual contributions . Manpreet said: “The State has already notified the Smart School Policy and I propose an outlay of Rs 100 crore this year for digital education.”

Another Rs 100 crore for construction of 4,150 additional classrooms has been proposed during the year 2020-21.

Manpreet announced a budgetary provision of Rs 75 crore for repair and maintenance of school buildings. He said maintenance of 4,325 schools had been taken up during 2019-20, and more schools will be covered during coming fiscal.

He proposed an allocation of Rs 25 crore for setting up water harvesting system in all the government senior secondary schools.

For safety and hygiene of girls at schools, Finance Minister said, “In order to provide karate training to all girls in government schools, the state is training all female teachers below the age of 50 years through expert karate trainers. In the year 2019-20, 261 female teachers have already been trained and this programme will continue in 2020-21. Besides, sanitary napkins are being provided to the girls in government schools. An outlay of Rs 13 crore has been proposed for the year 2020-21 for this purpose.”

Finance Minister announced an outlay of Rs 25 crore for five new degree colleges , the construction work of which he said will begin in 2020-21.

Manpreet said that 19 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) would be set up by the government with an initial outlay of Rs 75 crore in 2020-21. Government has set aside Rs 35 crore to upgrade ITIs under the Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) scheme.

“The state would also start at least one course especially for the disabled persons from the year 2020-21 in the ITIs covering all the districts with an initial outlay of Rs 60 crore,” he added.

He also proposed “an allocation of Rs 41 crore for upgradation of infrastructure of government polytechnics at Batala, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Patiala during the current year”.

Manpreet earmarked Rs 15 crore for the construction of a new girls hostel to support the efforts of Punjabi University.

