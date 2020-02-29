Punjab CM Capt Amarinder sings FM tune: ‘finances under control, state back on track’

Lashing out the Akalis for protesting outside Manpreet’s residence ahead of the Budget presentation, Amarinder said their sole objective was to prevent the government from continuing to work for the welfare of the state and its people. Lashing out the Akalis for protesting outside Manpreet’s residence ahead of the Budget presentation, Amarinder said their sole objective was to prevent the government from continuing to work for the welfare of the state and its people.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Friday termed the Punjab Budget 2020-21 presented by Finance Minister Manpreet Badal as “visionary” and which “ promised substantial improvement in the lives of Punjabis over the next two years, with the fiscal situation now under control and the state’s economy significantly better than before.”

In a statement Amarinder said with his futuristic budget projections, Manpreet has laid down a progressive roadmap that will chart the way for the state’s holistic growth and development, with all sections of the society set to be benefitted.

Lashing out the Akalis for protesting outside Manpreet’s residence ahead of the Budget presentation, Amarinder said their sole objective was to prevent the government from continuing to work for the welfare of the state and its people. “The Akalis, who are responsible for destroying the state’s economy during the 10 years of their misrule, had clearly wanted to divert public attention from the progressive budget with these actions,” he added.

Amarinder said within three years, the state is back on track, and has reached a situation where there is no funding gap for the year 2020-21.

Given the economic mess that his government had inherited from the erstwhile SAD-BJP government, it was remarkable that the debt to GSDP ratio had declined to 38.53 per cent of the GSDP, as against 42.75 per cent in 2016-17. The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 is projected at 2.92 per cent of GSDP, which is within the FRBM limit of 3 per cent, he pointed out, promising further improvement in the situation over the next two years.

The Chief Minister welcomed the continued focus on farmers and agriculture in the Budget, which has allocated Rs 2000 crore for the implementation of the next phase of the crop loan waiver scheme, including for landless labourers and farm workers. He also expressed satisfaction over the Rs 200 crore allocation for crop diversification, which remains a priority area for his government in view of its focus on weaning farmers away from the vicious paddy-wheat cycle.

The next fiscal would see youth benefitting even more from the employment generation programme under the ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ scheme as a result of the Rs 324 crore outlay made for employment generation and skill development, said the CM. This was about 20 times increase over the Budget Estimates of Rs 17.52 crore in 2016-17, the last year of the previous government, he pointed out, adding that the reduction in retirement age will further lead to increase in jobs for youth.

State Congress chief Sdunil Jakhar too hailed the Budget as “developmental”.

In a statement, Jakhar said that the Budget would boost agriculture, skills development, industry, investment and infrastructure.

Jakhar said on the one side, the government announced 6 per cent DA to the employees and on the other side it has created opportunity for more employment by deciding to withdraw the increase in service time.

He said that the government had decided to set up a veterinary college at a cost of Rs 62 crore at village Sappanwali in Abohar. Rs 14 crore has been reserved for agricultural colleges in Gurdaspur and Balachaur, he added.

