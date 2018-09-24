Punjab: BSP sees signs of revival in its rural polls show

BSP workers after victory in Jalandhar. (Express photo) BSP workers after victory in Jalandhar. (Express photo)

The Bhujan Samaj Party (BSP), which recorded its worst ever performance during last year’s Assembly polls, has shown signs of revival in Punjab in the zila parishad and panchayat samti elections. The party backed candidates — BSP candidates did not contest on party’s symbol — have won around 50 ZPs and PSs seats across state, mostly in Doaba region, where it has won more than double the number of seats won by main opposition Aam Adami Party (AAP) in Punjab. The BSP had entered into strategic understanding with different parties, including Congress, SAD and AAP in different areas depending upon the local circumstances.

The party won on 50 seats, including two zila parishads, while AAP won on 20 PSs seats but failed to get single in ZPs across state. This is for the first time in past over a decade when the party has managed to win so many seats in the rural elections in Punjab. BSP’s vote share had come down to just 1.5 per cent in 2017 Punjab Assembly elections from 1.9 per cent in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Independent candidates have scored more 2.1 per cent vote share in 2017 assembly elections.

“We have won on around 50 panchayat samti seats,” said the state president of BSP Rachpal Raju.

According to the party leaders party had made alliance with SAD in Adampur and Balachaur, with Congress in Nakodar, with AAP in Chabbewal, Garhshankar and Phillaur Zones. But every party candidate was backed by the BSP.

Out of nearly 50 winner around 40 belong to Doaba region and remaining in Ludhiana an other parts, said Rachpal Raju.

Balwinder Singh, another senior leader of the party, said after this win there was big hope of party’s revival in state. Party was losing base continuously despite having a strong base in the 1990s when it had four MPs, including its founder Kanshi Ram from Punjab.

