Punjab: Breach of privilege of House, Capt trying to protect accused, says Opposition

A letter written by a top Punjab police official to the CBI last month asking the central agency to “continue” its probe in the Bargari sacrilege cases has turned into a political hot potato with the Opposition saying that the move was in contravention of the resolution passed by the Vidhan Sabha and that the Congress government was trying to protect the accused.

Citing the letter written by Special DGP (Investigation) Prabodh Kumar to CBI director after the central agency had filed its closure report in case, Punjab Ekta Party president Sukhpal Singh Khaira and SAD (Taksali) leader Bir Devinder Singh separately asked Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to explain why he was saying one thing while his officials were doing its exact opposite.

Khaira said that Prabodh Kumar was working directly under Amarinder who also holds the home portfolio. “A DGP can’t dare to write such a letter which is against the interests of state government without the consent of the CM,” he said.

Khaira said that Amarinder was taking a stand in public that CBI should return the case files because it (CBI) has no jurisdiction to continue the probe after Punjab Vidhan Sabha passed a resolution withdrawing the case from the central agency. “But in practice he was trying to support the accused by asking CBI to continue the probe. What is going on in Punjab?” he asked.

Through the actions of Amarinder one can easily read between the lines that he is “hell bent to white wash sins of the Badal family”, Khaira said, adding that the murder of dera follower Mohinder Pal in the high security Nabha jail shall be seen in this light only. Mohinder Pal was a key witness and only link to reach to real culprits, he said.

The PEP chief said that there was public outrage against the hundreds of cases of sacrilege of holy Guru Granth Sahib during Parkash Singh Badal’s tenure as chief minister and Sukhbir Badal’s as the home minister. He said that various judicial commissions and SITs set up to probe the incidents had indicted Dera Sacha Sauda followers and also raised an accusing finger of Badal family for their involvement in the heinous crime.

Khaira also pointed out the conflict between CM and his cabinet colleagues over the handling of sacrilege issue. Referring to a statement of cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Khaira said that he (Randhawa) had also questioned Amarinder and described the DGP’s stand contradictory to Punjab government.

Khaira asked CM if Prabodh Kumar had written the letter with his consent and if no then what action he was taking against the DGP. “If the answer is yes then under what circumstance was CBI told to continue the probe while in the court state challenged its closure report. If CBI has taken the U-turn to reopen the cases, it is due to political conspiracy in which Amarinder Singh and Badal family are fully involved,” he said.

Former deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha, Bir Devinder Singh, meanwhile said that the entire Congress Legislature Party needs to explain as to how the probe into the sacrilege cases was being buried and the entire Sikh community was being fooled by their government.

“The missive of Prabodh Kumar to the CBI, in contravention of the explicit resolution of the Vidhan Sabha, seems to be a malicious attempt, which has left nobody in doubt that Amarinder Singh is audaciously working on various mechanisms to absolve Dera Sacha Sauda of the crime,” he said.

Otherwise, he said, “why a top ranking police officer would write to the CBI, violating the unambiguous direction of the state legislature to withdraw all cases from the CBI that pertain to the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib?”

Bir Devinder, wondered “why the entire state legislature was in slumber over such a brazen breach of the privilege of the House” committed by Prabodh Kumar with the consent of Amarinder Singh.

The Taksali leader also demanded that Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa “must resign not only as a minister but also as a member of the House, for his colossal failure in not ensuring the implementation of the motion that he himself moved”.