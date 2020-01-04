Punjab: Braille designation plates outside public offices in Moga DC complex

The Braille designation plates will be put up outside major public offices. The Braille designation plates will be put up outside major public offices.

To mark World Braille Day on Saturday, the Moga district administration is all set to install Braille designation plates outside major public offices for the convenience of the visually-impaired.

Moga Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans said the initiative was taken by the District Social Security Department under the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign) so that persons with disabilities coming to government offices won’t face any kind of difficulty.

He said that the Braille-inscribed designation plates will be officially displayed outside major offices on World Braille Day on January 4.

DSSO Raj Kiran Kaur said that keeping in mind the offices most visited by visually-impaired persons, the Braille plates will be installed outside the office of deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner (ADC General), ADC Development, assistant commissioner-general, district social security office, district programme office (DPO) and Sewa Kendra.

She said that the standardised designation plates with white on blue colour contrast have been prepared according to the ‘Accessible India Campaign’ guidelines under ‘Signage- Good Practice’ recommended by the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

