Punjab: Blockade at 90 locations, stranded commuters offered langar

Farmers staged a “rail roko” agitation at 90 locations in Punjab Thursday as part of the nationwide protest against the farm laws. The Railways did not cancel/divert or short terminate any train. Instead, it halted trains at several locations between noon and 4 pm.

At these points, the protesting farmers served langar to the stranded passengers. At Ludhiana station, Gurpreet Singh Noorpura, district committee member of BKU Ugrahan, held up a mic and addressed the passengers: “We are sorry for the inconvenience, we have no choice but to lodge our protest as the government is not listening to us. Please come and sit with us to have tea and langar.”

“Stranded passengers were served langar and tea. A number of them came out of the train to have langar, and farmers too went into bogies to serve food and tea,” Noorpura told The Indian Express.

Rajesh Kumar, a passenger, said, “There is no doubt that waiting for four hours on a platform causes inconvenience, but I feel the government must resolve their issues.”

Saudagar Singh Ghudani, president of BKU Ugrahan’s Ludhiana unit, said, “We have no enmity with passengers. We appealed them to bear with us. We appeal to the government to listen to us. Passengers too agree to us and no one was angry with us.”

Malwa Express was stopped at Phagwara for four hours and the Super Express waited at Jalandhar cantonment. Sarvodaya Express was stopped at Kathua and a Sambalpur to Jammu train was stopped at Vijaypur.