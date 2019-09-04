Toggle Menu
Punjab: 13 dead in explosion at cracker factory in Batala

"Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of life due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts," tweeted CM Amarinder Singh.

The blast occurred at a cracker factory in Punjab’s Batala. (ANI)

At least 13 people were killed in a blast at a cracker factory in Punjab’s Batala on Wednesday. Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said rescue operations are underway.

“Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of life due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts,” tweeted Singh.

The incident took place around 4 pm at the factory located in a residential area, PTI quoted Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris and rescue operation is underway. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for the rescue operation.

