Punjab BJP reminds Capt Amarinder of ‘raj dharma’, says he ‘failed the state’

The Punjab BJP unit in a letter to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said “if your politics unleash another era of violence and upsurge of the Naxal era, history will not forgive you”.

The BJP alleged that ‘Kaka Sena’ “recruited with criminals are attacking BJP leaders and our cadre”.

“It is high time you must start adhering to your Raj Dharma. State is already paying the price of your failure as a Chief Minister, but now your patronage to the criminal elements and unleashing violence against your political opponents is dragging Punjab back to days of political violence. The state, the citizens, the economy and sociology cannot afford to have another round of violence in the state and your inability to rule the state. You are only doing this to shield your failures in last four years in power. But state can’t afford to pay the price for your misadventures,” the BJP said in the letter.

The BJP also sought resignation of CM “over these violent elements”.

“You have failed at an opportunity (sic), when state could have transformed the agriculture portfolio, instead used cheap political tactics to flare up the emotions of farming community. You despite of being fully aware of content and intent of the farm bills and laws, not only lied, but also misguided the farmers. Central government is duty bound to explain the laws to farmers, and will do it. But instead of accepting the laws and explaining the opportunities for farmers, you blatantly spread canards,” the BJP letter said.

“Punjab went through decades of violence from the hands of Naxals and the sectarian forces. It is very well-documented that the Congress leaders, whenever, lose credibility and grip on the electorate politics, they play with emotions and indulge in violence,” the BJP letter said.

“In last four-odd years, you ran one of the worst governments in Punjab’s history and proved yourself as failed chief minister, as politician and as leader. During pandemic, the state had one of the worst fatality rate in comparison to any other states in the country….You failed the state during the worst crisis, allowed your people to die,” the letter said.

“You failed miserably to lead excise as well as home department, the business of illicit liqour and theft of revenue is running blatantly in the state, apparently under your own watch. The 127 deaths of consumption of moonshine in Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran are still awaiting justice,” the letter said.