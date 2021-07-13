Punjab: BJP leaders confined to house, HC holds midnight hearing

In a midnight hearing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab Police to ensure safe exit and adequate security to a group of around a dozen BJP leaders who were confined to a house in Patiala’s Rajpura for nearly 12 hours allegedly by protesting farmers.

Scores of farmers had Sunday laid siege to a BJP worker’s house where several leaders, including Punjab unit general secretary Subhash Sharma and Patiala incharge Bhupesh Aggarwal, had gathered after protesters disrupted their meeting.

The BJP leaders, through their lawyers, moved the high court saying they were illegally detained by a mob. Advocate Jagjot Singh Laali, one of the lawyers, said a habeas corpus petition was filed around 11 pm and a hearing through video conferencing took place around 11:30 pm.

A habeas corpus petition is filed for producing before a court a person who is under arrest or in unlawful detention.

The court of Justice Suvir Sehgal directed the Punjab Police to ensure the petitioners are provided a safe exit with adequate security and that no harm is caused to them. The court also asked for a report to be submitted before it by Monday 2 pm.

The court was informed that two FIRs have been registered — one about the alleged confinement of petitioners in a house, and the other over the alleged manhandling of some BJP leaders near a grain market.

Patiala Deputy SP (Rajpura Rural) Jaswinder Singh said the BJP leaders were taken out of the house around 4 am. Police used mild cane-charge to disperse the protesters.