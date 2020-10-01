Punjab: BJP brochure says new farm laws will help double farmers’ income

Releasing the Hindi version of the brochure, Rajya Sabha member Shawit Malik from Amritsar claimed that Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Akali Dal are “misleading them for the sake of politics”.(Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

A BJP brochure explaining the farm laws passed by the central government claims they will help double farmers’ income.

The four-page brochure, being circulated in Punjab, says: “BJP government is committed to interests of farmers from its first tenure onwards. Instead of making populist announcements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has always taken steps to make farmers prosperous and self-dependent. Government is moving with target of double the farmers’ income and many steps have been taken in this direction. The new farm Bills will remove the middle men and allow farmers to sell their crop in any market at desired price.”

The pamphlet, which carries pictures of Modi and BJP president J P Nadda, also claims to bust alleged “fake propaganda” around the Bills being spread by political parties.

Releasing the Hindi version of the brochure, Rajya Sabha member Shawit Malik from Amritsar claimed that Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Akali Dal are “misleading them for the sake of politics”.

Malik said, “The 23-year-old alliance of the BJP and SAD is broken. The BJP understands the religion of coalition very well. The alliance is not broken on the basis of morality but because of political compulsions. Within the Akali Dal, there is infighting at the moment. Many Akali Dal leaders have left the party to rectify its worsening condition. To avoid further deterioration of situation within party, Akali Dal may have some political compulsion due to which they have broken ties with the NDA alliance.”

He added, “Now the coalition has been broken on political grounds by making excuses for the issue of farmers. But I would like to tell you that there are still many videos on record in which senior Akali Dal leaders — whether Sukhbir Singh Badal or Harsimrat Kaur Badal — can be seen supporting farm Bills. I do not need to tell you more details. Videos are available, you can see yourself. I do not know what else would have been the helplessness of the Akali Dal due to which they decided to go out of the alliance, but I am sure that these three Bills brought by the Modi government will prove to be game changers in the lives of the peasant brothers.”

On the Sikh politics of SAD, Malik said, “Narendra Modi and BJP have a special feeling of belonging with the Sikh brothers from the very beginning. This is why in the last six years, PM and the BJP government have done many things for the Sikh brothers, whether it is the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor or the decision to punish the perpetrators of the massacre of ‘84, decision to free langar from GST, decision to allow FCRA grant from abroad for Golden Temple or the decision to translate Guru Granth Sahib in foreign languages for propagating the views of Sikhism and Gurus. There are many such decisions which have been taken by PM.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.