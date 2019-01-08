Punjab: Bhagwant Mann meets Brahmpura

Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann visited Tarn Taran MP and president of newly formed Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) president Ranjit Singh Brahmpura at the latter’s residence in Amritsar Sunday evening. Both leaders discussed the possibility of a political alliance between AAP and SAD (T) ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections.

Bhagwant Mann said, “I visited Brahmpura to make it clear that we have no intention to make any alliance with Congress party. We want to defeat the Congress and the Badals. We talked in a positive environment. Brahmpura revolted against the Badal family for the sake of Punjab. It is good that he stood up for Punjab. AAP would like all good forces should fought against Congress and Badals in the upcoming elections.”

Asked about speculation over an alliance, he said, “I had dinner at Brahmpura’s place. We discussed the political scenario. Now, the ball is in Brahmpura’s court. AAP has told SAD (T) that we can go ahead together. Our agenda is the same. Taksali Akalis are also against land, sand and liquor mafia and so is AAP Taksali Akalis are against Congress and so is AAP.”

On seat-sharing, Mann said, “Talks are at an initial stage. It was our first meeting. Now Brahmpura will discuss it within his party. I have made it clear to him that AAP is not going to have any alliance with Congress party. These are all speculations by media. There is no question of going along with Congress at state as well as national level.” Brahmpura said, “Bhagwant Mann had come to me after discussing with his party. We will soon discuss it within the party and will decide on it.”

He said, “We agreed in principle to bring like-minded forces together to defeat Congress and Badal family and thereafter SGPC elections by electing honest, faithful, loyal, dedicated office bearers of SGPC, so that peace and relief could be provided to Punjab People.”