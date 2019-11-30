Punjab: Beaten, humiliated for wearing ‘narrow’ trousers at school, student ends life

A class-11 student in Ludhiana committed suicide after his teacher, principal and the school director allegedly thrashed, humiliated and harassed him for wearing ‘narrow’ trousers. His body was found hanging from the hook of the ceiling fan in a room at his residence in Gurmail Nagar on Lohara road of Ludhiana Friday morning.

The police on Saturday registered an FIR against the teachers on the statement of the victim’s father. Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO Daba police station said all accused are absconding.

“FIR against class teacher Poonam, principal Saroj Sharma and her husband Prabhu Dutt was registered under the sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of IPC at Daba police station. “All accused are absconding and we are conducting raids to arrest them,” said SHO.

The 18-year-old student Dhananjay Tiwari studied in class-11 at SGD Grammar Senior Secondary School in Dhadhari Kalan of Ludhiana.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered probe in the incident and directed the Ludhiana deputy commissioner to personally look into the matter.

Deeply anguished to hear of a Class 11 student committing suicide after facing harassment by teachers at school. Have directed DC Ludhiana to personally look into the matter and report to me. My thoughts are with the family in this time of grief. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 30, 2019

The father, Brij Raj Tiwari, a factory worker, in his statement to police, said that on November 27, his son had gone to school where his teacher Poonam allegedly slapped him multiple times in front of entire class for wearing ‘narrow and tight’ trousers, which according to her “weren’t according to the prescribed uniform pattern.”

He further said that his son was turned out of the class and taken to school principal Saroj Sharma’s room where she also called the school director Prabhu Dutt.

“The school director Dutt tied the hands of my son with the tie he was wearing and then thrashed him with a stick. He kept begging for pardon but he kept thrashing him. When he returned home, his face and hands were completely red. He stopped eating food and did not tell anything to his mother. On November 28, he refused to go school and after we insisted, he told about the entire incident to his mother,” said Tiwari.

He also told police that Dhananhay refused his mother to come to school the next day saying the principal will humiliate her as well.

The SHO said the autopsy and cremation of the student was conducted today. “He was a bright boy and was obedient. There was never any other complaint against him. We are checking CCTV cameras installed in the school and conducting raids to arrest them. The autopsy and cremation were done on Sunday,” said SHO.