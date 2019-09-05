Batala firecracker factory blast: Heart-wrenching, deeply anguished, says PM Modi

A day after at least 23 people were killed and 27 wounded in a blast at a firecracker factory in Punjab’s Batala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday condoled the incident and said he was “deeply anguished”. He added that the agencies were working on rescue operations at the site of the blast, which took place on Wednesday afternoon.

“The tragedy at a firecracker factory in Punjab is heart-wrenching. Deeply anguished due to it. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. Agencies are working on rescue operations at the site of the tragedy,” he said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for the seven people who were injured and admitted to Amritsar Medical college and Rs 25,000 to those who received minor injuries the CM said, “My prayers and thoughts are with the family members of the deceased and I wish a speedy recovery to those injured. I have announced an ex-gratia grant for those injured & the kin of deceased.”

Around 40 persons were working or present inside the factory at the time of the blast. Apart from manufacturing, the unit also sold firecrackers.

The firecracker making unit, built over 20 marlas (roughly 4450 sq ft), also had two schools within a 100 metre diameter.

The blast shook the city that was getting ready to welcome the procession from Sultanpur Lodhi to celebrate the marriage anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.