Punjab: Barnala ‘fake encounter’ — CBI court frames charges against 21 cops

Twenty-six years after an alleged fake encounter in Barnala district, a special CBI court Wednesday framed charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and illegal confinement against 21 police personnel. One police official, who was posted as a DSP at the time of the encounter, was discharged from the case.

The case pertains to the alleged fake encounter of Gurpartap Singh, a resident of Valipur village in Tarn Taran district in 1993 in Barnala district.

The charges were framed against police officials (all ranks held at that time) CIA staff in-charge of Barnala Inspector Sant Kumar, Gurbachan Singh, SHO of Tarn Taran (City), ASI Devinder Singh, SI Gulzara Ram, Inspector Bakshish Singh, ASI Shree Gopal, SI Shamsher Singh, Constable Gurjant Singh, ASI Gurnam Singh, head constable Iqbal Singh, constable Gursewa Singh, constable Amarjeet Singh, constable Surender Singh, constable Braham Dass, constable Surjit Singh, constable Ram Singh, constable Baldev Singh, Special Police Officer (SPO) Jagpal Singh, constable Sukhdev Singh, constable Satish Kumat and SI Narinder Pal Singh.

The charges were pressed under Sections 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the chargesheet, in October 1993, the then Tarn Taran (City) SHO Gurbachan Singh took Gurpartap Singh in custody, who was 17 years old at that time, and on the intervening night of November 22/23, 1993, he was killed in an alleged police encounter at Gehal Chowk under Bhadaur police station in Barnala district and at around 10.30 pm.