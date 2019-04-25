Toggle Menu
Punjab: Barnala ‘fake encounter’ — CBI court frames charges against 21 copshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/punjab-barnala-fake-encounter-cbi-court-frames-charges-against-21-cops-5693314/

Punjab: Barnala ‘fake encounter’ — CBI court frames charges against 21 cops

The case pertains to the alleged fake encounter of Gurpartap Singh, a  resident of Valipur village in Tarn Taran district in 1993 in Barnala district.

Punjab encounter, Barnala fake encounter, Punjab Police, Punjab fake encounters, Indian Express
The charges were pressed under Sections 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Representational Image)

Twenty-six years after an alleged fake encounter in Barnala district, a special CBI court Wednesday framed charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and illegal confinement against 21 police personnel. One police official, who was posted as a DSP at the time of the encounter, was discharged from the case.

The case pertains to the alleged fake encounter of Gurpartap Singh, a  resident of Valipur village in Tarn Taran district in 1993 in Barnala district.

The charges were framed against police officials (all ranks held at that time) CIA staff in-charge of Barnala Inspector Sant Kumar, Gurbachan Singh, SHO of Tarn Taran (City), ASI Devinder Singh, SI Gulzara Ram, Inspector Bakshish Singh, ASI Shree Gopal, SI Shamsher Singh, Constable Gurjant Singh, ASI Gurnam Singh, head constable Iqbal Singh, constable Gursewa Singh, constable Amarjeet Singh, constable Surender Singh, constable Braham Dass, constable Surjit Singh, constable Ram Singh, constable Baldev Singh, Special Police Officer (SPO) Jagpal Singh, constable Sukhdev Singh, constable Satish Kumat and SI Narinder Pal Singh.

The charges were pressed under Sections 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the chargesheet, in October 1993, the then Tarn Taran (City) SHO Gurbachan Singh took Gurpartap Singh in custody, who was 17 years old at that time, and on the intervening night of November 22/23, 1993, he was killed in an alleged police encounter at Gehal Chowk under Bhadaur police station in Barnala district and at around 10.30 pm.

 

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Punjab: Fresh weather conditions may further delay harvesting
2 Sexual harassment charges against CJI | Fixers must be stopped, will probe until we find truth: SC
3 Sexual harassment charges against CJI | My character smeared before probe: Complainant to SC panel