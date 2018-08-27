Punjab bank fraud case: Anticipatory bail plea of seven accused rejected by HC

There are total 11 accused in the case who have been named in the FIR, four out of which are absconding. (Representational Image) There are total 11 accused in the case who have been named in the FIR, four out of which are absconding. (Representational Image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected the second anticipatory bail application of seven accused, including three Assitant General Managers (AGMs) and a branch manager of SBI, Chandigarh, a chartered accountant (CA) and two others, involved in Rs 7 crore bank fraud case.

The accused had also moved a pre-arrest bail application in May this year, but that too was rejected by the HC.

Three AGMs accused in the case include Vipin Negi, Aditi Walia, Garima Parihar along with others like SBI branch manager Dharminder Tiwari and a CA, Rajiv Singhi.

Earlier, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kapurthala, while taking serious note of the case, wrote to SSP, Kapurthala to produce the five accused —three AGMs and the SBI manager and the CA, who had failed to appear before the CJM court, Kapurthala thrice.

The are to be produced on August 28, the next hearing of this case.

There are total 11 accused in the case who have been named in the FIR, four out of which are absconding. The main accused Sukhwinder Singh, who was declared Proclaimed Offender (PO), his wife Amandeep Kaur, his father Karnail Singh and brother-in-law Paramjit Singh are absconding and reported to be in the US. Sukhwinder Singh along with bank officials had committed fraud against his partner, Sonia Bawa, who is the main complainant in this case.

Bawa of Ikaum Impex has accused her business partner of forging her signature and defrauding her in connivance with bank officials.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App