Punjab: Ban on movie for ‘promoting violence’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a ban on Punjabi movie ‘Shooter’, based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan, saying that it “promotes violence, heinous crimes, extortion, threats and criminal intimidation”.

The order to ban the movie was given on Sunday, a state government statement said. The CM has also directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to look into the possible action that could be initiated against one of the film’s producers, K V Dhillon, who had reportedly promised in writing in 2019 that he would shelve the movie.

It further said that Amarinder has made it clear that his government will not allow “any movies, songs that seek to promote crime, violence and gangster culture in the state, which had flourished during the Akali regime, under the patronage of SAD leaders”.

The producer had earlier given a commitment to shelve the movie after the Mohali police received a complaint about the movie glorifying gangster Kahlwan, who used to describe himself as a “sharp shooter” and was allegedly involved in more than 20 cases, including those of murder, kidnapping and extortion. He was shot dead by gangster Vicky Gounder and his aides on January 22, 2015, while being brought back to Patiala jail after a court hearing in Jalandhar.

