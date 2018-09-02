Justice Ranjit Singh panel report: Badal breaks silence, says never ordered firing, lashes out at Amarinder

Former CM Parkash Singh Badal (Gurmeet Singh) Former CM Parkash Singh Badal (Gurmeet Singh)

Breaking his silence on the political storm sparked by Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission report which indicted him for use of police force against protesters lodging their protest against desecration of Guru Granth Sahib on October 14, 2015 at Kotkapura, Shiromani Akali Dal patron and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Saturday dismissed the allegations saying “at no stage was the issue of police firing even considered and nor were any orders passed by me in this regard”.

In a statement issued Saturday, Badal also hit out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying he had “lowered the dignity of the august office he happens to hold” by using “foul and cheap language” on the floor of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Referring to incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing on protesters, Badal said, “It was a period of unbearable pain and stress on my mind. I remained in live contact with the district administration officials and the DGP till well past midnight. There was never a minute when I was able to go to sleep peacefully as the situation was extremely delicate and critical.”

Badal reacted sharply to Amarinder’s remarks against him in the Assembly. Referring to the use of expressions such as “Badmash, buzdil, liar and unreliable,” Badal said “every sensitive and civilized Punjabi has been deeply hurt to see their Chief Minister stooping to such lowly depth”.

“But I expected nothing better than this from a leader whose mind is debased and who is not only a rank opportunist but is also devoid of moral character and given to pursuits of unethical leisure and pleasure,” Badal said.

“It was ironical that those who posed as champions of Sikh religion in the Vidhan Sabha did not even wait 72 hours before garlanding and honouring statues of the killers of Sikhs. They were even heard giving clean chits to the author of Operation Blue star and addressing her as Indiraji,” the former CM said. “If, according to you, a person who has spent long years languishing in the country’s worst and the darkest prison cells fighting for the cause of the nation, the state and of the Khalsa Panth, is a coward, then what would you call someone who has never fought for any cause nor been to a prison for even a moment nor made any other sacrifice for any principle he believes in, if he does believe in any?”

Badal also warned the Chief Minister against “playing with fire and pushing Punjab back into the jaws of violence and bloodshed”. “The flames that turned the urban and country landscape of Punjab almost to ashes are still raging. And you are preparing to unleash new flames. Have mercy on the innocent and peaceful men, women, youth and children of Punjab and roll back your forces of hatred.”

