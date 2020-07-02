Punjab: Baba Farid univ adamant on exam for dental students, HC issues notice

Some of the colleges are falling in ‘Red Zones’ and visiting there would endanger the life of the students, the court was told. Some of the colleges are falling in ‘Red Zones’ and visiting there would endanger the life of the students, the court was told.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday issued a notice to the Punjab government and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in a petition challenging the latter’s decision to hold examinations for MDS and BDS courses from July 7.

The court will next hear the case on July 3. The petition has been filed by Dental Surgeons Association of India and Dental Students Welfare Association of India. Advocates Randeep Singh Surjewala, Hitinder Singh Lalli and R Kartikeya represented the petitioners before the court of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur.

The court asked the university counsel to seek instructions with respect to the undertaking being taken from the students by colleges pertaining to their health status as well as the latest notification issued by the central government directing that all the educational institutions will remain closed till July 31.

The associations have sought a prohibition on holding of ‘physical examinations’ until proper guidelines, arrangements and infrastructure are made available and the process for unlocking the universities and colleges are notified by the central government or state authorities.

Submitting that the examination notification has been issued without appreciating the ground realities and the threats posed by Covid-19 pandemic, the counsel representing the petitioners told the court that various stakeholders and prominent persons have expressed their anxiety and displeasure with respect to the decision. Some of the colleges are falling in ‘Red Zones’ and visiting there would endanger the life of the students, the court was told.

The exams for the third and final year BDS and MDS students are scheduled to begin July 7, while those for the first and second year students are to start from July 27.

