Punjab: At Baba Bakala political rallies, ‘sacrilege’ controversy takes centre stage

Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party attacked on each other on the desecration issue Sunday during separate political conferences on the occasion of Rakhar Punia at Baba Bakala, Amritsar.

Addressing a public rally here, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the link between the Congress party and ‘sarkari’ Jathedars had been exposed during the attack on Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh GK.

He alleged that the attack had been planned by Pakistan’s ISI agency and executed by agents of Sarbat Khalsa Jathedars, including Dhyan Singh Mand and Baljeet Singh Daduwal. He claimed that the attacker had been identified as the son of the 1984 riots witness who had allegedly taken “bribe” from Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and migrated to the US.

“Congress ministers Tript Rajinder Bajwa and Sukhjinder Randhawa were hand in glove with the bogus Jathedars and had hatched a conspiracy along with the Congress party to implicate the SAD in incidents of sacrilege through the Ranjit Singh Commission,” he said.

Former minister Bikram Majithia said an attempt by the Ranjit Singh Commission to “concoct evidence” about a meeting being held at Akshay Kumar’s house in Mumbai had also fallen flat with the actor denying it.

At a separate rally, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, however, said: “Justice Ranjit Singh commission will bring the real face of Badals out in public. It will expose how Badals were responsible for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab. SAD leaders will not be able to show their face in public after the report would be tabled in house.”

He added, “Badals have always used lies to save their faces. But now their sins have piled up and it is time to punish them. Badals looted Punjab. They were corrupt. But they didn’t even spare the Sikh community.”

Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa alleged, “Both father and son Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal are responsible for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib….I demand death sentence for both….Sukhbir Badal made Himmat Singh go back on his statement..”

Even AAP attacked the Akali Dal over the desecration row with Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann also alleging that state’s Congress government had intentionally leaked the report of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission.

“Report was leaked so that Akalis can save themselves by intimidating the witnesses,” alleged Bhagwant Mann. On SGPC calling the desecration report anti-Sikh, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, said, “SGPC does not have any right to reject the commission’s report.”

On AAP’s internal turmoil, Mann said, “Anybody violating party discipline will have to face consequences.”

