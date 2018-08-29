Punjab Assembly session: House passes resolution to recall desecration, police firing cases from CBI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh with Cabinet Minister and MLAs on the last day of the Assembly session (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh with Cabinet Minister and MLAs on the last day of the Assembly session (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

After over seven hours of debate in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission report, the House passed a resolution to recall Bargari desecration and Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura police firing cases from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh then announced that this probe will now be conducted by the Punjab Police after setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Amarinder assured the House that the investigation would be conducted in a time bound manner.

“I will ensure that the cases are taken to a logical conclusion as people of Punjab have been waiting and also ensure that no one who is guilty is spared,” he told the House, during his speech at the conclusion of the debate.

Also read | Bill proposing life term for desecration of holy books gets nod

The resolution was moved by Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa. While Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were unanimous on the resolution and the Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema backed it, the SAD-BJP stayed away from the debate and organised a parallel mock Assembly session inside the precincts of the Assembly.

Amarinder had recently made a decision to hand over the cases to CBI after Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission had submitted the report to him. The Barhari sacrilege case was handed over to CBI by the previous SAD-BJP government.

Chief Minister’s decision to give the cases to the CBI had not gone well with Congress leaders. They had impressed upon the Chief Minister that they needed to corner SAD-BJP politically on the issue otherwise Congress would have to face music in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Even Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal, who had been staging a dharna in Bargari seeking justice for 2015 sacrilege, had castigated the CM for “running away” from getting the case investigated.

During the debate on the desecration report, members from both Congress and AAP demanded that the cases should be investigated by the Punjab Police. Local Bodies Minister Navjot Sigh Sidhu went to the extent of kneeling down before the CM in the House and urging him to recall the cases from the CBI.

CM calls senior Badal “coward, liar”

During the debate, Amarinder launched an attack on his predecessor Parkash Singh Badal, his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia. He called former CM Badal a “buzdil” (coward), a “jhootha admi” (liar) and “untrustworthy”. He said he wondered how “Waheguru” allowed him to rule Punjab for so many years. He blamed Badal squarely for Blue Star operation at Golden Temple to flush out the terrorists because “he was sabotaging all compromises being worked out between the government and the extremists” during the days of militancy. “We should not do any soft-pedaling on him,” Amarinder said,

The Chief Minister said, “He did not come here today not because he was unwell but because he knew he would be at the receiving end. He knows history will record what is happening in Punjab. I will write on him…But when a historian will write on him …when objective history would be written after some years, he will be the evil of peace of Punjab. You will see that.”

About the former CM’s role in the Bargari incident, he said: “Now, this Bargari incident….why was it needed? And then telling lies. The worst thing for a leader is to blame his subordinates. Their DGP gave a statement to the commission on the last day of his service. He said the then CM spoke to him at 2 am on the day of firing. But this man (senior Badal) did not say that. He was transferring the blame to his subordinates. How could a CM sleep when Punjab was in crisis?”

Often accused of going soft on Majithia, Amarinder came down heavily on him in the House. Addressing him as “ikk hor lamba jeha (another one who is tall), he said: “Tussi mainu kende ho bada mada banda hai, parivar vagaira, but I know his family well. Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s grandmother was from this family. My grandfather and his great grandfather were together. His great grandfather was a very fine man, he was given knighthood also, then his grandfather Surjit Singh Majithia studied with my father….Eh pta nahi kidhron jammeya (I do not know from where he was born). He has no character of his family in him. Where has he come from I do not know. Eh combination hi ulta jeha ho geya. What can we do?… It is a very unfortunate thing that we have got leaders like these who have ruined 10 years of the state. Thank Waheguru that we came here otherwise these people would have been sitting here.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App