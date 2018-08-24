Punjab assembly session: Congress plans to corner SAD over sacrilege incidents

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Punjab Congress Legislative Party (CLP), led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on Thursday decided to corner the Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal by going on the offensive on the Ranjit Singh Commission’s report on sacrilege cases. The report is set to be tabled in the House during the monsoon session, beginning Friday. The report would be tabled on Monday after the zero hour. A debate is likely to take place on Tuesday. Amarinder, while addressing the CLP, announced that he wanted to entrust the task of leading the charge against the Akalis to the firebrand brigade.

A Congress statement after the meeting said, “Vocal youth MLAs and firebrand senior leaders of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manpreet Badal, Sukhinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring, Kuljit Nagra and Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, have been asked to lead the debate on the report to corner the Akalis.”

It said the meeting was of the view that the Congress should go all-out against the Akalis over the issue of Balgari and other sacrilege cases, and the two incidents of police firing, at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura that had led to deaths and injuries in the wake of desecrations.

Addressing the CLP meeting, PPCC president Sunil Jakhar said this was a crucial Assembly session as it would script the political obituary of many, and would expose those who had exploited religion to divide the people for their political gains.

It is learnt that Jakhar suggested that the attack on opposition should be focussed on sacrilege issue only and this time other issues like drugs should not be touched as it would dilute the main issue.

He said both Prakash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Badal could not escape their responsibility over the sacrilege cases that had taken place during their rule. The Congress would beat the Akalis and their leaders on the issue with concrete facts, said Jakhar.

Minister dares Jathedar

Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has written a letter to ex-Jathedar of Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib, Gurmukh Singh, asking him to tell the people of Punjab if all those videos in which he had spoken about Badals forcing him to grant pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief were false. Gurmukh Singh’s younger brother, Himmat Singh, who was the prime witness against Akalis in Justice Ranjit Singh Commission probe, had turned hostile, a few days after Gurmuk Singh was reinstated as head granthi of Akal Takhat. Randhawa has also asked him to tell the Sikhs about what had transpired that he was reinstated overnight, a year after he was expelled and subsequently his brother had retracted from his statement to the Commission.

