Punjab Assembly moves resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

A resolution against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act was moved in Punjab Assembly on Friday. The state government will also seek an amendment to the form of the National Population Register (NPR) to allay fears in certain quarters regarding the NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The introduction of the resolution coincides with a meeting called in New Delhi by the Union Home Ministry to discuss modalities for the Census 2020 and NPR. It will be attended by Chief Secretaries and Census Directors of all states. Opposition parties say the NPR is a “prelude” to the NRC.

Besides this, the House also passed the Punjab Right to Business Bill, 2020, to ensure ease of doing business for those under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Earlier, the Kerala assembly had passed a resolution against the CAA. The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala also moved the Supreme Court seeking declaration of the new law unconstitutional.

