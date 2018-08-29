Punjab Assembly session: AAP demands Dera chief be booked, a special court to try sacrilege cases

Harpal Cheema with other AAP MLAs in the Assembly. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Harpal Cheema with other AAP MLAs in the Assembly. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday demanded that the government Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh be booked for the incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and the Punjab and Haryana High court be approached to set up a special court to try the cases of sacrilege in a fast-track manner.

The demand was made by AAP MLA HS Phoolka and was seconded by the Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema during a debate on the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on the incidents of sacrilege and police firing. “Ram Rahim should have been booked by now for sacrilege as orders for it were issued from the top in the dera,” said Phoolka.

“The Chief Justice of the High Court must be requested to set up a special court dealing with sacrilege cases and the House must pass a resolution in this respect,” said Phoolka.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

The LoP also supported this demand saying he hoped that the current Congress offensive against the Badals would not meet the same fate as the one launched in 2002 when Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal were booked and sent behind bars but the case fizzled out in a few years.

Cheema also said that the CBI should not probe the matter as the BJP was in power at the Centre and was an ally of the Akalis. “A time-bound probe is needed else all accused will get acquitted. The Zora Singh Commission and Justice Ranjit Singh Commission reports already show that there has been tampering of evidence. The passports and properties of the blameworthy officials and Badals should be impounded else they will flee the country,” said Cheema.

Earlier, taking part in the debate, Phoolka equated the Akalis to the institution of ‘Masands’ which used to exist at a point of time in Sikh history but were abolished by the Tenth Guru because they became parallel centres of Sikh authority. “I appeal to the SGPC to listen to their conscience. Do not follow these Akalis else history and coming generations will not spare you,” he said.

Appreciating Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s statement in the House Monday naming four Congressmen involved in the 1984 riots, Phoolka said he had “put his chair in danger” by making the statement. “Guru Maharaj has given you the strength to take action against the guilty in the sacrilege case. Take back the case from CBI, ask the SIT to complete its investigation in a time-bound manner in three months and punish the culprits,” he said.

Criticising the Action Taken Report (ATR), Phoolka said it only mentioned the small fish involved in sacrilege and police firing. “Where are the masterminds? What is the meaning of issuing notice to DGP Saini,” he said.

Stating that the police officials who ordered firing on peaceful protesters had not followed the procedure, Phoolka said these officials were like gangsters and they must be tried for murder.

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjit Singh Bains gave out details of how he was arrested by the police for standing in support of the protests against the sacrilege and was even beaten up in custody. “I did not reveal that I was beaten up to even my family members. I was made to lie down in the lock-up in stinking conditions and was photographed in that condition. I had dared the IG present to make my video and show it to everyone that I was not afraid of Badals and could stand up for Guru Granth Sahib,” he said.

