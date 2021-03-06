Punjab Assembly passes resolution against farm laws

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday passed a resolution asking for the unconditional withdrawal of the farm laws in the interest of the farmers and Punjab, and to continue with the existing system of MSP-based government procurement of foodgrains.

As he spoke on the resolution in the Assembly, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh asked 10 questions from the nation with an aim to expose the true intent of the Centre behind the legislations, which he said were unacceptable to the farmers and the state under any circumstances.

“Who benefits from completely unregulated private mandis? Who benefits when farmers are debarred from approaching civil courts for any dispute related to an agreement signed with the corporates?” asked the CM posing his 10 questions to the nation.

He also appealed to the Union government to withdraw all cases and notices against the agitating farmers to build a congenial environment for an amicable solution.

The resolution, which was later passed in the absence of AAP and SAD MLAs, expressed the angst of the members against the “inconsiderate and unresponsive attitude” of the Union government, which has aggravated the situation and enhanced unrest and anguish amongst the farmers.

Replying to the Governor’s address, the chief minister also lashed out at BJP leadership for terming the protesting farmers as anti-nationals.

Farmers and farm workers of Punjab “are as patriotic and nationalistic as those who gave their lives for the country in Galwan valley last year to protect India’s integrity and sovereignty”, the CM said.

His remarks were targeted at Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, who had called for saying that that those who died at Delhi borders during the ongoing agitation would have died anyway at home too.

Amarinder pointed out that despite 11 rounds of discussions, the Centre was unmoved and unconcerned about the protests of the farmers across the country, and had not taken any positive step to meet their demands.

He demanded an unconditional apology from Dalal for his “insensitive conduct”.