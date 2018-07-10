Punjab: ASI suspended for touching minister’s feet seeking favour

Punjab police said such incidents bring disrepute to the police force. (Representational) Punjab police said such incidents bring disrepute to the police force. (Representational)

An Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Batala’s Fatehgarh Churian police station was suspended on Tuesday for “misconduct” after he touched the feet of Punjab minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa at his Qadian residence. ASI Palwinder Singh, who was in police uniform, entered the minister’s residence on Monday and touched his feet seeking some favor from him.

The minister was furious over the incident and immediately called up IG Border S P S Parmar, asking him to suspend the ASI. Palwinder received the suspension order on his mobile phone and was sent to police lines with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, SSP Opinderjit Singh Grumman, confirming Palwinder’s suspension, said such incidents bring disrepute to the police force. It was misconduct on the part of the ASI, he said.

Bajwa said that despite messages being displayed outside his residences both in Qadian and Chandigarh not to touch his feet, the ASI went ahead with it.

