Punjab: Arhtiyas’ strike ensures no purchase on first day of official procurement

No paddy was procured in the mandies of Punjab on the first day of official procurement due to a strike by arhtiyas (commission agents). However, farmers have already unloaded 25,000 tonnes of paddy at around 1800 mandis, sub-mandis in the state.

In Punjab, there are half a dozen government agencies, including one central government agency (the FCI), that procure the farmers’ crop for central pool. Farmers’ crop is sold to the government agencies through arhtiyas, who provide weighing machines, fans, labour for cleaning the crop and labour for unloading and uploading of the grains in mandies. Government pays them 2.5 per cent commission for all these services. Also, the payments of the farmers are transferred into the arhtiyas account first and then arhtiyas transfer payment to farmers’ account.

At Jalandhar grain market, farmer Amarjit Singh said: “I have brought around 100 quintals paddy from my four acres of land and my crop is also dry but no one has come today to procure it and now I am fearing that due to inclement weather conditions, untimely rain may damage my crop in the mandi.”

Another farmer, who has been here since September 29 along with his 50 quintal of his produce, said that farmers were being harassed both by the arhtiyas and the government.

“We are forced to sit here….who is going to bear the cost of waiting here away from our homes….,” said farmer Satnam Singh.

“Out of 78 grain markets, including several dozen sub-markets, only four markets have received 100 metric tonnes paddy crop on Tuesday,” said District Food and Civil Supply Officer, Jalandhar, Narinder Singh, adding that no procurement was done today due to non-participation of Arhtiyas.

Also, due to recent rains at the time of harvesting of the crop, harvesting got delayed on majority of the area for couple of more days because of moist earth combine harvester cannot be run.

Arhtiyas write to PM, Capt

On Tuesday, arhtiyas wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, seeking their intervention to resolve the issue, claiming that farmers were not ready to get their banks accounts linked to Public Financial Management System (PFMS) portal.

Government has made the link mandatory in order to monitor transfer money to farmers’ accounts. Punjab Food and Civil Supply department had asked the arhtiyas to take the bank account numbers of farmers associated with them so as to link with PFMS. It also said that commission of arhtiyas will not be paid unless they will not provide the bank accounts of farmers.

But arhtiyas, while going on a strike, have claimed that they are caught in the middle as farmers are opposing the government move.

Ravinder Singh Cheema, President Punjab Arhtiya Association, said that if farmers were not ready to give the details of their accounts why were they being penalised. “We too don’t want to harass the farmers, but then government should think about it as it is a matter of the privacy of the farmers,” he said.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Ekta Dakaunda, general secretary, Jagmohan Singh, said that both arhtiyas and government were looting farmers.

He added that six years ago, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the Punjab government to make direct payment to farmers for their crop, but the state said the matter should be left to the farmers’ choice.

“It is ridiculous to say that farmers are ready to give their account to get gas subsidy directly, but are resisting this move for crop payment,” he said.

Kesar Singh Bhangu, a Punjabi University professor, said that farmers don’t have any issue with sharing their bank details for linking it to the portal, adding that arhtiyas were not willing for the transactions to be monitored. “Middlemen in Punjab are ‘exploitative’ and if Punjab wants welfare of the farmers, it has to abolish the middlemen system,” he said. He added that the system of PFMS was not for direct transfer, but to only monitor transfer of money by arhtiyas to farmers’ accounts.