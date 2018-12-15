Anti-Sikh riots victims’ families protest against Kamal Nath in Ludhiana

The families of 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims protested against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Kamal Nath in Ludhiana Saturday, demanding that Congress should rollback its decision and asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to intervene in the matter. They also burnt an effigy of Kamal Nath over his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The families, protesting under the banner of 1984 Sikh Katle-Aam Peerat Welfare Society (Punjab), said that Congress will have to pay the price for this decision during 2019 Lok Sabha polls if it does not take back the decision.

“Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh must intervene and stop Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi from appointing Nath as CM otherwise they will have to face the consequences during Lok Sabha polls next year,” said Amarjit Singh Rajpal, vice-president of the society.

The protesters gathered near Dugri bridge and raised slogans against Congress leaders Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath.

Surjit Singh, president of the organisation, claimed that Nath’s involvement in the attack on Sikhs at Gurudwara Raqbaganj of Delhi during anti-Sikh riots is on record. “Kamal Nath played a crucial role along with other Congress leaders in this organised crime against the community. For more than three decades now the families of the victims are waiting for justice and now the Congress is again rubbing salt on our wounds by appointing Nath as a chief minister of a state,” he said.

He added that by taking such decision, Rahul Gandhi is following the footsteps of his father Rajiv Gandhi who had purportedly supported the backlash against Sikh community. “Rahul Gandhi calls himself a secular person and that he supports Sikh community. He made many promises before elections in Punjab last year, but why these double standards now. How can he make such a person who allegedly led a mob that killed Sikhs the chief minister,” he said.