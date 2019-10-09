Punjab: Another suspected drone sighting near border

A SUSPECTED drone sighting prompted the Punjab Police and BSF to launch a joint search operation in villages around the Hussainiwala border checkpost in Ferozepur district Monday night.

Sources said a shining object suspected to be a drone was spotted in the sky near the border checkpost. A light was first seen around 10 pm and later at midnight. So far, nothing has been recovered from the area.

“After receiving the input from BSF, a search operation was carried out in the area where a light was seen in the sky for about two minutes. We conducted a search Monday night as well as Tuesday morning in Hussainiwala village and adjoining areas. A few days ago, a similar light was seen in Fazilka sector as well. Nothing was recovered even then but we have to stay alert,” said Raj Bachan Singh, who has additional charge as Ferozepur SSP.

He added, “Though it is suspected to be a drone, we have not spotted anything so far on ground. The BSF however is making farmers aware and alert that drones can drop arms or narcotics from the other side of the border. The villagers have educated on how to spot a drone and have been asked to inform police or BSF authorities immediately if they see anything suspicious.

In the last week of September, Punjab Police had claimed to have recovered over 80 kg ammunition which was air-dropped by heavy-lifting drones belonging to Pakistan. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had then requested Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the issue first hand. He had further said that the drone incidents were just one of Pakistan’s “sinister designs” following the scrapping of J&K special status under Article 370.