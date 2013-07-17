Take steps against ragging,Maluka directs colleges

Punjab Education Minister Sikandar Singh Maluka on Tuesday issued strict instructions to all government institutions,private colleges and Universities to take adequate steps to stop ragging of freshers in their respective institutions. He urged them to follow Supreme Court guidelines in this regard. Maluka warned that strict action would be taken against the institutions found violating the norms.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare,Punjab,has decided to set up scientifically designed warehouses for storage and distribution of medicines. It is also in the process of putting in place an online inventory management system for effective management and monitoring of drugs storage and distribution at various warehouses in the state. The MoU for setting up of Online Inventory Management Systems was signed here between a Noida-based firm and the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The city police on Tuesday recovered 60 bottles of liquor from a Punjab Roadways bus during an inspection drive; bus driver Jaspal Singh and conductor Satpal Singh were booked and sent to police remand till July 29. Amarjit Singh,sub inspector,anti-illicit liquor cell,said the bus travelled between Moga and Chandigarh and was being used to supply liquor. Charankit Singh,general manager of Punjab Roadways,Moga depot,said: The driver has been suspended while the conductor was on contract and thus his company has been informed.

Three people were injured after two groups of liquor contractors,one operating outside Amritsar limits and other inside the city,clashed over a dispute relating to alleged supply of liquor. One group carrying the liquor supplies in a Bolero came under attack from the other near Loharka bypass,Civil Lines SHO Inspector Sanjeev Kumar said. He added that a case of attempt to murder was being registered.

A station house officer (SHO) posted at a police station here was suspended on Tuesday after he was allegedly found guilty of helping in tax evasion. Baljit Singh,posted at Moonk police station,was found allowing trucks to pass through the Moonak sales tax collection centre without paying tax. Singhs role had come to light when a truck carrying iron pipes was seized by police four days ago.

