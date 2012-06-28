Seven arrested for trying to free undertrials

Seven persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to help three undertrials escape from police custody outside a court complex here,officials said.

Three undertrials were yesterday brought from Jalandhar for a court hearing here in a case. Police received a tip off that seven accomplices will attempt to free the accused from police custody by launching an attack on the cops,SP Dilbag

Singh said.

Police officials swung into action after the tip off and arrested the accomplices under various sections of IPC,Singh said.

They also recovered sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

