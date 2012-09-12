Rs 5.35 cr allotted for burn units

The Centre has approved Rs 5.35 crore for burn units in three Haryana districts under a National Programme for Prevention of Burn Injuries. Narveer Singh,director general of health services in Haryana disclosed this while speaking in a state-level workshop organised,here on Tuesday.

Eves team win national-level quiz contest

Chandigarh: A three-member neo-literate team of women from Haryana,comprising of Kavita of Narnaul and Sona and Bubbly from Karnal,won the first position in a national-level quiz programme – Shiksha ka Suraj. The event was organised by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development during International Literacy Day celebrations at Lucknow from September 7 to 9.

16 children rescued from factory

Hisar: Police and the labour department freed 16 children,between the ages of 10 to 13 years,found working in a factory  Deepak Dicom Pvt Ltd  at Durjanpur village in Hisar district. A case has been registered against the factory owner under provisions of Child Labour Act. The children hail from Bengal,Orissa and Uttar Pradesh and all of them have been sent to the Sri Krishna Pranami Bal Sewa Ashram in Hisar district, a state government spokesperson said.

Haryana launches drive against littering

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has launched a drive to take action against those found throwing polythene bags or waste plastic material on roads,across the state. Principal secretary,Urban Local Bodies Department,Ram Niwas on Tuesday directed all deputy commissioners to take steps to check littering and challan violators.

ICT to be introduced in ITIs curriculum

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to develop and introduce Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the curriculum of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state. Haryana Education Minister Geeta Bhukkal,who is representing India in the three-day Asia Pacific Ministerial Forum on ICT at Bangkok,reportedly discussed integrating ICT in education with Shakshar Bharat mission during the events concluding day on Tuesday.

Farmers paid Rs 716.47 crore for sugarcane

Chandigarh: All cooperative sugar mills in Haryana have paid farmers the entire cost of sugarcane,amounting to Rs 716.47 crore for the year 2011-12,Cooperation Minister Satpal Sangwan stated on Tuesday. In a statement,Sangwan also said that for the welfare of farmers,the state government had increased the price of sugarcane by Rs 114 per quintal during the last seven-and-a-half years.

Boreholes in Haryana to be closed

Chandigarh: In an attempt to check incidents children and animals falling into the unguarded boreholes,the Haryana Public Works (Building and Roads) Department has decided to close all such openings temporarily with iron sheets or plastic covers. 

Farmers to get 11-hr power supply daily

Chandigarh: The Haryana Power Distribution Corporations have increased power supply to rural domestic consumers by an hour. The villages will now get electricity supply for 11 hours a day. A spokesperson of the state government On Tuesday said electricity will be supplied in the state in two groups: The first group will get power from 6 am to 7 am and from 11 am to 1 pm while the second will be fed power from 7 am to 8 am and 1 pm to 3 pm.

NCC cadets refreshment allowance hiked

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday announced an increase in refreshment allowance for cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the state from Rs 6 to Rs. 25,per cadet,per parade,per day. In a meeting chaired by Hooda,it was also decided in principal to set up an NCC academy in the state. The chief minister also approved the setting up of a new NCC group headquarters at Hisar,a new NCC girls battalion at Nuh in Mewat district and a new NCC (mixed) battalion at Sirsa.

Case against pharmacy selling tranquilisers

Chandigarh: A medical shop in Haryana’s Sirsa town was found selling tranquilisers without prescription during a raid by Food and Drug Administration officials. The FDA team detected illegal sale of two crore tablets of Alprazolam by Anshu Medicose at Shiv chowk area during the raid conducted recently,an official spokesman said here today. A case has been registered against the shop owner Amit Kumar,he said,adding that search is on to nab the man who fled when the raid was being conducted.

Murder accused nabbed

Sonepat: The Haryana police nabbed a murder accused after a dramatic chase and exchange of gunfire with the accused on Monday night. According to the police Sunil,resident of Sonepat,was wanted for allegedly murdering a cable-operator,Satish and had been absconding since July 16. The police also recovered two country-made pistols,two rounds of ammunition and a motorbike from Sunils possession. He is also wanted in several other cases of unauthorised use of arms and ammunition.

Minister of State for Home Affairs visits Attari

Amritsar: Mullapally Ramachandran,Minister of State for Home Affairs,visited the Attari Integrated Check Post and the old joint check post on Tuesday to take stock of the new ICP and the infrastructure and deployment of BSF at the border. He also visited the BOP Rajatal. Ramachandran said the process to install truck scanners at ICP to check smuggling was on. He said tenders had been floated and very soon the scanners would be installed at the ICP.

