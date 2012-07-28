Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Briefly Region: 84 riots: Haryana extends scope of one-man body

The Haryana government on Friday extended the scope of the one-man commission probing the alleged killings of Sikhs at Haud Chillar village in Haryanas Rewari district during the 1984 riots.

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Friday extended the scope of the one-man commission probing the alleged killings of Sikhs at Haud Chillar village in Haryanas Rewari district during the 1984 riots. The Justice T P Garg,(retd) Commission of Inquiry will now cover the area of Pataudi and any other areas of Gurgaon district in addition to the area already assigned.

