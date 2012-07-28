Briefly Region: 84 riots: Haryana extends scope of one-man body

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Friday extended the scope of the one-man commission probing the alleged killings of Sikhs at Haud Chillar village in Haryanas Rewari district during the 1984 riots. The Justice T P Garg,(retd) Commission of Inquiry will now cover the area of Pataudi and any other areas of Gurgaon district in addition to the area already assigned.

Haryana may seek Rs 900 cr package

Chandigarh: Facing drought like conditions,Haryana may seek over Rs 900 crore as package from the Centre as it expects expenditure to go up significantly on providing costlier power to the farm sector for saving kharif crops.

Hooda pushes for cargo airport

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda,on Friday apprised Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ajit Singh that 2,770 acres had been identified for a Greenfield Cargo Airport for international operations at Meham in Rohtak district.

Bhandari new HP DGP

Shimla: Ishwar Dev Bhandari,a 1982- batch IPS officer,currently Director General of Police (CID) is new Director General of Police for Himachal Pradesh replacing D S Manhas,who has proceeded on medical leave ahead of his retirement next month.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App