Punjab and Haryana HC warns Moga SSP of contempt proceedings for failure to inform court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Moga SSP G S Toor to explain that why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for submission of the final report in a drugs case without intimating the High Court. Police had been earlier directed to apprise the High Court before submitting the chargesheet.

“SSP, Moga is directed to file his affidavit stating therein as to why the order passed by this Court on 02.05.2018 has not been complied with as the challan has been presented without bringing to the notice of this Court in spite of specific direction and as to why the contempt proceedings be not initiated against him for non-compliance of order passed by this Court,” Justice Daya Chaudhary has said in an order in a drugs case.

The final report in the drugs case was filed when SSP Raj Jit Singh Hundal was heading the district police. He has been since transferred from the post.

The order has been passed on the anticipatory bail plea filed by an accused Jagdev Singh in a case registered by Moga Police last year. A Special Investigation Team comprising the Moga SP (Investigation), DSP (City) and SHO of the Moga City Police Station had been constituted in April to probe the case after the High Court had initially asked the State government to see if the anti-drug STF can take over the case.

The police had told the High Court that the five cases including two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) stood registered against the accused. However, Jagdev’s arrest in the case registered in June 2017 was stayed by the High Court in February 2018 after it noted that the accused was not arrested on the spot during recovery of drugs and also despite the number of cases against him, the house of the accused was taken on rent with the police for a police post.

Jagdev is seeking anticipatory bail in a case in which the police had recovered 350 kg of poppy husk from a private vehicle. He had been named in the case on the statement of his co-accused Surinder Singh, who had been driving the vehicle. Jagdev and other accused Bikkar Singh are alleged to have managed to flee from the vehicle after a police party had intercepted it.

