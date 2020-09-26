scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 26, 2020
Punjab and Haryana HC stays recovery of penal rent from retired govt employee

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | September 26, 2020 5:59:32 am
Giving interim relief to a retired government employee, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed recovery of penal rent till next hearing.

A Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal has scheduled the hearing of the matter for November 26, 2020.

The petitioner, Shankar Pandit, through his counsel Kamal Deep Sehra, submitted before the High Court that Pandit could not vacate the premises on time within the extended period and soon thereafter, lockdown was imposed.

He also contended that the petitioner is a retired Class-IV employee and imposition of the penal rent, especially for the lockdown period, would be unwarranted.

The petitioner, thus, sought to quash the orders dated May 18, 2020, August 26, 2020, and September 14, 2020, passed by the Assistant Controller (F and A) Rents, the Chandigarh Administration, whereby the penal rent was charged from the petitioner without following the orders and the Government Residences (Chandigarh Administration General Pool) Allotment Rules, 1996.

